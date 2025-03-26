Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access to water facilities

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Tajikistan on ensuring access to water and energy facilities.» The press service of the Presidential Administration reported.

The law on ratification was passed by the Zhogorku Kenesh on March 19, 2025.

The agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is aimed at ensuring unimpeded access to water and energy facilities located in the territories of both countries for the purpose of their operation.

The agreement provides for the joint operation of the head dam with three gates and the head water intake structure of Ak-Tatyr/Machoi canal.