Modern irrigation systems are being installed in Bishkek, aimed at improving the condition of green spaces and making them easier to care for. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The new irrigation systems are designed to ensure regular and uniform distribution of moisture, while reducing water consumption and optimizing the process of caring for green spaces.

Currently, work is being carried out in four districts of the capital. Installation is being carried out taking into account the characteristics of each district, which will make it possible to adapt irrigation systems to local conditions as much as possible.