Lower Chamber of Tajik Parliament ratifies border treaty with Kyrgyzstan

The deputies of the lower chamber of the Parliament of Tajikistan reviewed and ratified the treaty on the state border with Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, the document was signed on March 13 during the state visit of the Head of the Republic of Tajikistan to Bishkek by the Presidents of the two countries, Emomali Rahmon and Sadyr Japarov.

The lower chamber of the Tajik Parliament also ratified the agreement on the construction and operation of highways, improvement and use of road intersections, as well as the intergovernmental agreement on ensuring access to water and energy facilities.

The demarcation process — that is, the installation of border signs and other infrastructure, will begin only after the exchange of ratification instruments on the border.

  • The total length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 1,006.84 kilometers, of which 519.9 kilometers were specified before 2011, and 486.94 kilometers were determined over the past three years.

Earlier, speaking in the Parliament, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev, who headed the intergovernmental commission on the border, explained the principles on which the issue of the state border was considered:

  • Tajikistan agreed to describe the border areas with Kyrgyzstan according to 1991 documents, and not from 1924-1927.
  • Decisions were made taking into account the interests of both parties, since unilateral agreements could lead to new conflicts.
  • Mutual concessions were made: Tajikistan made concessions on areas important for Kyrgyzstan, and Kyrgyzstan — on areas important for Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/323338/
