18:52
USD 87.45
EUR 90.05
RUB 0.85
English

Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January

The issue of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border will be resolved by the end of January 2025. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev said. At the moment, the active phase of work is underway to complete the description of the state borders.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that an agreement has already been reached on the entire border line — about 50 kilometers remained. The State Commission for Border Delimitation and Demarcation of Tajikistan has been in Bishkek for two days.

The work, as the head of the State Committee for National Security noted, should be completed by the end of January, and by Nooruz holiday the heads of state will sign the ratification and exchange notes. Thus, all work on demarcation of the state border with Tajikistan will be legally completed.
link: https://24.kg/english/317192/
views: 183
Print
Related
Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Batken, Sughd, and Fergana regions to cooperate: Agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold another meeting on border delimitation
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
Over 17,000 Tajik migrants deported from Russia in 2024
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss border delimitation issues
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to jointly train seismologists
Popular
ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+ ACRA upgrades long-term foreign currency credit rating of Kyrgyzstan to B+
Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs Energy Ministry plans to achieve higher profits by raising electricity tariffs
Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek Students from Bangladesh banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22 Kyrgyzstan introduces simplified visa procedures for foreigners from January 22
18 January, Saturday
16:43
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by...
16:33
Tax Service inspector detained while taking bribe of 500,000 soms
16:19
Japanese company ready to train up to 100 interns from Kyrgyzstan
16:08
End-of-year Kyrgyz language exams introduced in schools of Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Sapat schools: Maarif Foundation promises to attract $2.5 million in investments