Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January

The issue of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border will be resolved by the end of January 2025. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev said. At the moment, the active phase of work is underway to complete the description of the state borders.

Kamchybek Tashiev noted that an agreement has already been reached on the entire border line — about 50 kilometers remained. The State Commission for Border Delimitation and Demarcation of Tajikistan has been in Bishkek for two days.

The work, as the head of the State Committee for National Security noted, should be completed by the end of January, and by Nooruz holiday the heads of state will sign the ratification and exchange notes. Thus, all work on demarcation of the state border with Tajikistan will be legally completed.