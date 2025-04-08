American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana

American pop star Jennifer Lopez will give a concert in Astana. The singer’s office has published her schedule of performances for the summer of 2025.

It is already known that J. Lo will take the stage on August 1. She will arrive in the capital of Kazakhstan from Abu Dhabi as part of her world tour Up All Night. J. Lo’s concert will take place at the Astana Arena.

«I have some special concerts coming up this summer. I can’t wait to see you. We haven’t seen each other too long. This summer is going to be awesome,» Jennifer Lopez posted on Instagram.

The American pop star’s world tour includes 17 cities around the world, including Astana.

The pop star’s first concerts will take place in the resort cities of Istanbul, Antalya, and Sharm El-Sheikh. She will also visit European cities — Cadiz, Malaga, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Warsaw, Budapest, Bucharest.

Of the Central Asian countries, J. Lo will only visit Kazakhstan. From Astana, the singer will go to Yerevan — the final city of the tour.