Heavy rains and mudflows expected in Kyrgyzstan starting April 10

Starting April 10, unstable weather with heavy rains is expected in Kyrgyzstan, particularly in the mountainous and foothill areas of Osh, Batken, and Issyk-Kul regions. Mudflows are likely in these areas. Kyrgyzhydromet reports.

Additionally, from April 10 to April 11, avalanches, snow drifts, icy roads, and packed snow are forecasted in the mountains and along Osh—Sary-Tash—Irkeshtam highway, especially on Taldyk Pass (between 160th and 179th kilometers).

Drivers are strongly advised to keep a distance of at least 500 meters between vehicles when driving through avalanche-prone areas.