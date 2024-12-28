Azerbaijan Airlines names preliminary cause of plane crash near Aktau

According to preliminary data, the cause of the plane crash in Kazakhstan was «external physical and technical impact.» Statement by Azerbaijan Airlines says.

Recall, the airline is suspending flights to 10 Russian cities from December 28: Sochi, Ufa, Samara, Volgograd, Grozny, Mineralnye Vody, Makhachkala, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov and Vladikavkaz. This decision will be in effect until the investigation is completed.

In addition, «for safety reasons,» a decision was made to suspend flights of other airlines to the specified destinations, including Grozny and Makhachkala, the airline said.

It was announced that Flydubai also canceled flights to Dubai from Sochi and Mineralnye Vody from December 28 to January 5 — tour operators are trying to minimize the consequences for tourists, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia reported.

Earlier, the Kazakh airline Qazaq Air announced the suspension of the flight from Astana to Yekaterinburg.

Rosaviatsia reported that the AZAL plane that crashed in Kazakhstan failed to land in Grozny as planned due to the «Carpet» regime, which was introduced due to terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the hospitalized, one of them is in extremely serious condition.

Criminal cases have been opened in Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for violation of safety rules. A case on negligence has also been opened in Baku.