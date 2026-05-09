Victory Day: How May 9 celebrated in Osh city

The anniversary of the Great Victory was marked in Osh city with the Immortal Regiment march.

According to the press service of the City Hall, early in the morning around one thousand residents walked along Alymbek Datka Street to the central square, carrying portraits of their grandfathers and relatives who took part in the Great Patriotic War.

The march was attended by Mayor of Osh Zhanar Akayev, Chairman of the City Council Bolot Baetov, First Deputy Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Osh region Mirlan Orozaliev, and Consul General of the Russian Federation in Osh Roman Svistin.

Zhanar Akayev joined the march holding a portrait of Hero of the Soviet Union Cholponbay Tuleberdiev.

After the march, flowers were laid at the Eternal Flame.

«The feat of our ancestors will never be forgotten. We will always speak of them with pride. The peaceful life we live today was given to us at the cost of their blood and lives,» the mayor said.

He noted that many conflicts are taking place in the world today and expressed hope that Kyrgyzstan will always remain a country of stability, unity, and peace.

«Our task is to live up to the heroic deeds of these heroes. May the city of Osh continue to prosper, and may its creative projects be successfully implemented,» Zhanar Akayev added.

A festive concert was held for city residents at the end of the event.