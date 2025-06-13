12:44
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Plane crash in India: Death toll rises to 310

The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger plane with 242 people on board (230 passengers and 12 crew members) crashed into a dormitory for medical students in the Indian state of Gujarat. According to The New Indian Express, the total death toll has reached 310.

Initially, the police said that all passengers on the plane had died. Later, the only survivor was found — 40-year-old British citizen Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who told that 30 seconds after takeoff he heard a loud sound, and then the plane began to fall.

This is the first crash of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in 13 years of operation of this model. Air India had been using the plane since January 2014.

The search for the bodies of the victims in Ahmedabad has almost finished.

Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah said he visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad, ANI reports. According to the Minister, the authorities will announce how many people died in the plane crash after DNA tests.

«The recovery of the bodies of the deceased is almost complete. DNA samples of family members have been taken. Family members living abroad have also been informed. About 1,000 DNA tests will be conducted,» he said.

Amit Shah added that the plane was carrying almost 125,000 liters of fuel, «and due to the high temperature, it was impossible to save anyone.»

According to Reuters, at least 290 people died in the plane crash. The New Indian Express newspaper reported the death of more than 310 people.

The aircraft was operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. The crew sent a distress signal almost immediately after takeoff. The Boeing crashed into residential buildings. There were 242 people on board, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese citizens, and 1 Canadian citizen.
link: https://24.kg/english/332579/
views: 122
Print
Related
One passenger survives plane crash in India, death toll exceeds 290
Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Indian authorities over plane crash
No Kyrgyzstanis among injured on the ground after Air India plane crash
Plane crash in India: At least 110 people killed
Passenger plane crashes after takeoff in India
Central Asian countries aim for mutually beneficial partnership with India
Indian business invited to cooperate in trade, industry and healthcare
Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport
Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers
Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students
Popular
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan and UAE teams hold pre-match press conferences in Bishkek
Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan Over 3,000 foreigners apply for legalization in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order Kyrgyzstan vs. UAE match in Bishkek: 3,000 police officers to ensure order
13 June, Friday
12:37
Bishkek doctors remove coin from stomach of 8-year-old boy Bishkek doctors remove coin from stomach of 8-year-old...
12:30
Houses being demolished to widen street in Uchar village, Osh region
12:22
Mudflow hits Batken district of Kyrgyzstan
12:11
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on issuing new licenses for medical education
11:52
Geolog resort and Orlyonok children’s camp returned to state