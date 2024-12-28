09:30
Plane crash in Aktau: Rosaviatsia comments on plane crash

AZAL plane that crashed in Kazakhstan failed to land in Grozny as planned due to the «Carpet» regime, which was introduced due to terrorist attacks by Ukraine. The head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) Dmitry Yadrov said.

According to him, the situation near Grozny at the time of the plane crash was difficult, the «Carpet» plan was introduced due to terrorist attacks by Ukrainian drones. There was dense fog at the Grozny airport, the aircraft commander made two unsuccessful attempts to land the plane there.

After attempts to land in Grozny, the aircraft commander was offered other airports, but he decided to go to Aktau, the head of Rosaviatsia said.

Dmitry Yadrov noted that the Russian side informed Kazakhstan of their readiness to cooperate in the investigation of the plane crash near Aktau.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the hospitalized, one of them is in extremely serious condition.

Criminal cases have been opened in Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for violation of safety rules. A case on negligence has also been opened in Baku.
