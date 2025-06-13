Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Indian authorities over plane crash

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. The presidential press service reported.

«I received with deep sorrow the sad news of the deaths of people in the plane crash in Ahmedabad. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and share their grief. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured!» the telegram of the head of state says.

The aircraft was operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. The crew sent a distress signal almost immediately after takeoff. The Boeing crashed into residential buildings. There were 242 people on board.