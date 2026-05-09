Memorial events, concert, Immortal Regiment march held in Naryn on May 9

In the city of Naryn, the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War was marked with an Immortal Regiment march, a memorial rally, and a small concert program.

According to the municipal press service, flowers were laid at the monument to soldiers who died in the Great Patriotic War, a minute of silence was observed, and a prayer was recited.

During the Immortal Regiment march, local residents carried photographs of war veterans and labor front workers, paying tribute to the generation that fought for peace and freedom.

Mayor of Naryn Zhyldyzbek Bekkeldeev stated: «The Great Victory is a symbol of courage, unity, and heroism of our people. Each of us must remember this historic day and pass its memory from generation to generation. The feat of our heroic ancestors, who contributed to preserving peace and freedom, will forever remain in our hearts.»