Plane crash in India: At least 110 people killed

An Air India plane crashed into a dormitory for doctors. A representative of the Ahmedabad police told. India Today reports.

The Civil Aviation Authority reported that the plane was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who had 8,200 hours of flying experience, and co-pilot Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flight time.

The passenger plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport shortly after takeoff with 242 people on board.

According to the latest data, at least 110 people were killed.

The plane was an Air India Boeing 787.

The plane’s signal disappeared «less than a minute» after takeoff, according to Flightradar.

Ambulances are arriving at the crash site, rescue operations are underway, and some roads have been closed.