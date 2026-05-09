Heads of foreign governments congratulate people of Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day

Congratulatory telegrams have been sent to the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev from the heads of governments of foreign states on the occasion of Victory Day, the Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Prime Minister of Belarus Aleksandr Turchin noted in his message that Victory Day is a sacred holiday uniting brotherly nations through a shared memory of the heroism of frontline soldiers and home-front workers. He emphasized that the bonds of friendship forged during the war continue to serve as a strong foundation for the development of strategic partnership between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov stated that May 9 symbolizes courage and heroism, and that the heroism of our ancestors remains an example for future generations.

«The peoples of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are united by a common history, fraternal relations, and strong traditions of mutual support. I am confident that these ties will form the foundation for further strengthening the allied relations between our countries,» the telegram says.

In his message, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized the significance of the heroism of the Soviet soldiers who defeated Nazism.

«On this day, we bow our heads before the courage and heroism of the Soviet soldiers who defeated Nazism and defended the freedom and independence of the Motherland. Their unparalleled feat will live in the memory of present and future generations,» the telegram states.

The Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda noted that Victory Day remains a symbol of the courage and dedication of the peoples who defended peace and freedom. According to him, the memory of the heroic deeds of the victorious generation serves as a solid foundation for strengthening friendship and partnership between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

«We are infinitely grateful to our fathers, grandfathers, and mothers who, shoulder to shoulder, not sparing their own lives on the front lines and in the rear, saved the planet from the fascist threat and defended peace and freedom. Today, our peoples bow their heads with a feeling of deep gratitude before the blessed memory of millions of representatives of the fraternal peoples of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, who, together with representatives of other former Soviet republics, endured the difficult times of the war years and made an invaluable contribution to our common Victory,» Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov sent a telegram.

The Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Bakytzhan Sagintaev, also sent a congratulatory message.

«May 9 is a special holiday, a tribute of eternal gratitude to the valiant feat of courageous and selfless victorious heroes. This day holds a special place in our hearts as a symbol of heroism and military glory. May there always be peace and harmony in our homes!» it reads.