Plane crashes in Kazakhstan with over 70 people on board

A plane has crashed in Kazakhstan with over 70 people on board.

The passenger plane crashed near Kazakhstan’s city of Aktau. According to preliminary data, the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny. Rescuers are working at the crash site; there may be survivors. There were 67 passengers and 5 crew members on board, ORDA Telegram channel reports.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane was diverted to another airport before the crash due to fog.

According to Mash Telegram channel, it is Embraer E190AR. Before the crash, the plane took several circles over the Aktau Airport and requested an emergency landing.