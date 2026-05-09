Memorial rally held in Bishkek to mark 81st anniversary of Victory

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in a memorial rally at Victory Square in Bishkek dedicated to the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The head of state laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of those who died in the war with a minute of silence.

Sadyr Japarov then delivered a speech congratulating war veterans and home-front workers on Victory Day. The President noted that Victory Day carries historical, moral, and spiritual significance, describing it as both a bright holiday and a day of remembrance.

Following the President’s speech, military personnel of the Bishkek garrison marched in a ceremonial parade.

President Sadyr Japarov also personally greeted veterans and home-front workers and wished them good health.