18:27
USD 87.45
EUR 101.24
RUB 1.08
English

Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Turkey following plane crash

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the crash of a military aircraft en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

«With deep sorrow, I received the sad news of the crash of a military aircraft en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey. On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and myself, I express my sincere condolences to you and the people of Turkey on this tragedy.

Sharing the pain of loss, I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,» the head of state’s telegram reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/350675/
views: 111
Print
Related
Istanbul Stock Exchange increases its stake in Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies
Erdoğan presents Turkic leaders with book printed in common Turkic alphabet
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey
Turkey ready to install cameras, weather boards, signs in Balykchy for free
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion
Vice President of Turkey visits Ata-Beyit Historical and Memorial Complex
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic
Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced
National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China
12 November, Wednesday
18:13
Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen
17:59
Nearly 116 kilometers of fencing installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
17:45
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
17:38
Kamchybek Tashiev and his son build houses for two families in Uzgen district
17:29
Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city