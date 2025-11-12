Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Turkey following plane crash

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the crash of a military aircraft en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

«With deep sorrow, I received the sad news of the crash of a military aircraft en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey. On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and myself, I express my sincere condolences to you and the people of Turkey on this tragedy.

Sharing the pain of loss, I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,» the head of state’s telegram reads.