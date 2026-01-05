418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025

At least 418 people died in air crashes in 2025. This data is presented on the Aviation Safety Network portal, which collects data on civil aviation incidents from around the world.

The monitoring includes aircraft with a capacity of 14 people or more. According to these statistics, in 2025, 352 passengers, 33 crew members, and 33 people died in air incidents.

This figure is higher than in 2024 (334 victims), but significantly lower than 50 years ago. In the 1970s, the chance of dying in the sky was one in 264,000; today it is one in 11,459,330. Meanwhile, the number of air passengers has increased approximately tenfold since then, to 4.7 billion annually.

The deadliest air disaster of 2025 was the crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad.