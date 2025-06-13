No Kyrgyzstanis among injured on the ground after Air India plane crash

There are no citizens of Kyrgyzstan among those injured on the ground after the crash of Air India aircraft. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

«The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in India is in contact with the local authorities to monitor the situation,» the statement says.

The plane was operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. The crew sent a distress signal almost immediately after takeoff. The Boeing crashed into residential buildings.

There were 242 people on board, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese citizens, and 1 Canadian citizen.