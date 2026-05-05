President congratulates citizens on Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic

President Sadyr Japarov has congratulated citizens on the Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Dear Kyrgyzstanis! Dear compatriots! I warmly congratulate you on today’s important national holiday — the Constitution Day of the Kyrgyz Republic!

Thirty-three years ago, by adopting our Constitution, we determined our destiny, laid the foundation of independent statehood, and proclaimed human rights and freedoms as the highest values.

Our Constitution is a legal act with the highest legal force. It is the source of our national ideology and a document that defines the core features of our national identity. In our multiethnic country, it serves as an ideological pillar strengthening unity and stability, ensuring that every citizen feels protected. Therefore, respect for every article of the Constitution must be a fundamental principle for all of us,» the congratulatory message reads.

Today, in an era of rapid global change, our Constitution has become the cornerstone of the country’s legal system and the foundation for development, as it embodies the values that shape the present and future of the nation.

«On the path to building a new Kyrgyzstan, our Constitution guides us to move in step with the times while remaining committed to national interests.

At present, as we build a democratic and law-governed state where the rule of law is paramount, we are implementing our goals through respect for the Constitution adopted by the will of our sovereign people.

Our primary task is to faithfully uphold both the letter and the spirit of the Constitution and to educate future generations in respect for the Basic Law, the rich centuries-old history of our people, their traditions, heritage, and honest labor.

I firmly believe that, relying on the provisions of the Constitution and the wisdom of our people, we will be able to build an independent, secure, and developed new Kyrgyzstan.

I wish every compatriot good health and a prosperous life.

May our beloved Kyrgyzstan flourish and develop! May our Constitution — our main guide and foundation for development — be a blessing for us all! Happy holiday!» the head of state said.