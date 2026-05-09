Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day

Foreign presidents congratulate Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Presidential Administration reported.

According to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, this sacred date is forever inscribed in the destinies of the Soviet peoples.

«Our fathers and grandfathers, shoulder to shoulder, defended our common future, upholding the right to independence for future generations. Decades later, the greatness of their heroic deeds has not faded. The memory of those who, at the cost of incredible efforts and their own lives, gave us freedom is a moral compass and a warning against repeating the tragedies of the past.

I am convinced that the friendship between the peoples of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, which withstood the severe trials of wartime, remains an unshakable foundation for strengthening good-neighborly relations and expanding comprehensive cooperation,» the congratulatory message reads.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted that May 9 is a shared holiday for our peoples, which has gone down in history as a symbol of unparalleled heroism, valor, and selflessness.

«The courage and fortitude of soldiers and home front workers in the fight against fascism were the key to a truly historic Victory that will forever remain in the hearts of generations. We honor with deep respect the memory of all the heroes who, at the cost of irreparable losses and hardships, defended the freedom of their homeland.

I am confident that the traditions of friendship and mutual support, forged during years of severe trials, will continue to serve as a reliable foundation for the development and strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan,» the congratulatory message reads.

On the occasion of Victory Day, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia also sent sincere congratulations and best wishes of health and happiness, as well as wishes for further development and prosperity to the government and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan.