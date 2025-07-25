Sadyr Japarov extends condolences to Vladimir Putin over plane crash

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the crash of a passenger plane in Amur Oblast, which resulted in numerous casualties.

«With a feeling of deep sorrow and sadness, I received the news of numerous human casualties as a result of the tragic plane crash in Amur Oblast. Please accept my sincere and deepest condolences. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, for whom this is an irreparable loss,» the head of state said in the telegram.

An-24 passenger plane of Angara Airlines crashed 15 kilometers from the airport in Tynda town. In total, 49 people were killed, including five children.