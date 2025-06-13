One passenger survives plane crash in India, death toll exceeds 290

The survivor occupied seat 11A on board the crashed Air India plane, ANI reported, citing the police.

According to the passenger list, he is British citizen Vishwash Kumar Ramesh. The man was taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Footage is circulating online allegedly showing Ramesh, dressed in a T-shirt with traces of blood, moving around on his own and talking to journalists. «There was a loud noise 30 seconds after takeoff, and then the plane crashed. It all happened very quickly. Then there were bodies of people around me, debris from the plane. Someone picked me up and carried me to the ambulance,» he said.

Rescuers have already recovered the bodies of at least 204 passengers. Search operations at the crash site are ongoing. According to Reuters, the total number of people killed in the crash has exceeded 290. Among the victims are also medical students who lived in the dormitory onto which the plane crashed.

The aircraft was operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. The crew sent a distress signal almost immediately after takeoff. The Boeing crashed into residential buildings. There were 242 people on board, including 169 Indian citizens, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese citizens, and 1 Canadian citizen.