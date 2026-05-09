Vladimir Putin congratulates Sadyr Japarov, people of Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The Presidential Administration reported.

«On this significant day, we pay tribute and express our respect to the generation of victors — our fathers and grandfathers — who, at the cost of immeasurable sacrifice and hardship, crushed Nazism and defended the freedom of their homeland.

I am confident that, based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual assistance forged during the harsh war years, we will continue to comprehensively develop the relations of strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Please convey to the war veterans and home-front workers living on Kyrgyz soil our sincere words of gratitude, as well as wishes of good health, well-being, and longevity,» the congratulatory telegram reads.