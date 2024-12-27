18:20
USD 87.00
EUR 90.59
RUB 0.86
English

Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air to suspend flights to Yekaterinburg

Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air will temporarily suspend flights on Astana-Yekaterinburg route from December 28 to January 27. The airline’s Telegram channel reports.

The flights were suspended «to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members» following an assessment of the risks of flights to Russia. The airline’s planes will continue to fly to Omsk and Novosibirsk. The decision to resume flights to Yekaterinburg will be made following a re-assessment.

Passengers of cancelled flights will receive a full refund of their tickets and will be offered free rebooking of seats on alternative flights.

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the hospitalized, one of them is in extremely serious condition.

Criminal cases have been opened in Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for violation of safety rules. A case on negligence has also been opened in Baku.
link: https://24.kg/english/315624/
views: 145
Print
Related
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
Plane crash investigation: Embraer specialists arrive in Aktau
Asman Airlines to launch Osh - Karakol flight from January 9
Tunnel for fuel smuggling discovered on border of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
Minister thanks Kazakhstan’s colleagues for assistance to plane crash victims
Plane crash in Aktau: One of injured Kyrgyzstanis in serious condition
Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to President of Russia
Plane crash in Aktau: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Tokayev
MES: All citizens of Kyrgyzstan survived plane crash in Kazakhstan
Plane crash in Aktau: Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan among survivors
Popular
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China Kyrgyzstan prepares to export electricity to China
Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank Kyrgyzstan to receive $22.5 million from Asian Development Bank
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
27 December, Friday
18:05
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Heads of State send addresses China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Heads of State sen...
17:22
Azerbaijan Airlines announces suspension of flights to seven Russian cities
17:16
Plane crash investigation: Embraer specialists arrive in Aktau
17:08
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air to suspend flights to Yekaterinburg
16:14
Taalaibek Abykeev appointed Chairman of Bishkek City Court