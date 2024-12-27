Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air to suspend flights to Yekaterinburg

Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air will temporarily suspend flights on Astana-Yekaterinburg route from December 28 to January 27. The airline’s Telegram channel reports.

The flights were suspended «to ensure the safety of passengers and crew members» following an assessment of the risks of flights to Russia. The airline’s planes will continue to fly to Omsk and Novosibirsk. The decision to resume flights to Yekaterinburg will be made following a re-assessment.

Passengers of cancelled flights will receive a full refund of their tickets and will be offered free rebooking of seats on alternative flights.

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau Airport on December 25, where it was flying urgently after failed attempts to land in Russia. According to Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, 38 people were killed, 29 survivors were hospitalized. Six citizens of Kazakhstan are among the dead. Three citizens of Kyrgyzstan are among the hospitalized, one of them is in extremely serious condition.

Criminal cases have been opened in Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for violation of safety rules. A case on negligence has also been opened in Baku.