Singer Nikolay Baskov joins Immortal Regiment march in Karakol

Russian singer Nikolay Baskov took part in the Immortal Regiment march in Karakol.

Around one thousand people joined the event. Carrying portraits of their relatives, participants walked from Abdrakhmanov and Tynystanov streets to Victory Park. There, they laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of the fallen with a minute of silence.

It is also noted that a festive concert dedicated to the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be held in Karakol on May 9. The program will feature performances by the legendary Russian band Lyube, Nikolay Baskov, Blestyashchie band, as well as Zhylzdyz Osmonalieva, Sultan Sadyraliev, Aksay, Gulzat Ryskulova, Malika Dina, and Omar.

Admission is free.