Presidents of Central Asian countries congratulate Sadyr Japarov on Victory Day

The Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan congratulated Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day. The Presidential Administration reported.

«This significant date is an eternal symbol of the invincible will, great fortitude, and unity of our fraternal peoples who achieved victory in the most terrible and brutal war in human history, a symbol of true courage and resilience,» a congratulatory telegram from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reads.

«We always bow our heads before the immortal memory of our fathers and grandfathers, who, with unparalleled courage, defended the peace and freedom of our peoples on the battlefield and selflessly worked in the rear. Their true heroism will forever remain in our hearts.

I am convinced that through joint, determined efforts, we can take the comprehensive strategic partnership between our states to a completely new level in the shared interests of our peoples and further strengthen ties in the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual understanding,» the telegram reads.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that «on this sacred day, we pay tribute with deep gratitude to the front-line soldiers and home front workers for their unparalleled heroism and selfless labor.»

Demonstrating unwavering fortitude, resilience, and unity, the peoples of our countries made a significant contribution to the common Victory. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

«I am confident that the unity and friendship of our peoples, forged in severe trials, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the further strengthening of the multifaceted relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

I ask you to convey words of sincere gratitude to war veterans and home front workers, and wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of fraternal Kyrgyzstan,» the telegram reads.

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The congratulatory message from President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon reads: «On the sacred day of May 9, we bow our heads in memory of those who did not return from the battlefield, pay tribute to the heroes who defended our freedom, to the exploits and valor of our ancestors on the front, and to their selfless labor in the rear. I am convinced that the unshakable spirit of universal victory in the Great Patriotic War will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the comprehensive development and strengthening of relations between our countries based on friendship, mutual respect, and trust.

I wish you good health and continued success in your responsible public service, and peace, well-being, and sustainable prosperity to the friendly people of Kyrgyzstan,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

«Victory Day is a bright holiday symbolizing peace, goodwill, and humanism. On this day, we remember with deep respect our heroes who fought at the front and worked in the rear for freedom and future generations,» President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted in his congratulatory message.

I am confident that the memory of their heroism will remain a solid foundation for strengthening friendship and comprehensive cooperation between our countries. Serdar Berdimuhamedov

«I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, and inexhaustible energy, and well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of your country,» the congratulatory telegram reads.