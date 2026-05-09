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Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan

An informal summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place on May 15, 2026, in the city of Turkistan — regarded as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world. The event will be chaired by Kazakhstan and held under the theme «Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development,» the OTS press service reported.

According to the organization, heads of state and government of member and observer countries will participate in the summit. They are expected to discuss priority areas of cooperation in the context of rapidly developing digital era.

The informal summit will serve as an important platform for promoting strategic dialogue among Turkic states on the effective use of the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and advanced technologies to support sustainable economic growth, improve public services, and strengthen regional connectivity.

As part of the official program, a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on the eve of the summit of heads of state.

The Organization of Turkic States is an international organization established to strengthen cooperation among Turkic countries. Its main goals include creating favorable conditions for trade and investment among member states, supporting Turkic languages, traditions, and cultural values, promoting scientific research and educational exchange, and coordinating positions on important international issues.

The OTS currently includes five member states — Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan — while Turkmenistan and Hungary participate as observer states.
link: https://24.kg/english/373205/
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