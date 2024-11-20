Ukraine fires ATACMS missiles into Russia for first time

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched their first strike with ATACMS ballistic missiles on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the information.

Ukrainian troops reportedly launched the attack with ATACMS missiles on a facility in Bryansk region.

«Last night (November 19 — Note of 24.kg news agency) the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an attack with six ATACMS ballistic missiles on Bryansk region, air defense systems repelled the attack,» the statement says.

According to confirmed data, American-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were used.

Ukraine has about 50 ATACMS missiles, the British newspaper The Times reported.

Earlier, The New York Times published an article stating that U.S. President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to launch strikes deep into Russia with long-range weapons. His administration lifted the ban on Ukraine striking deep into Russia with long-range weapons received from Washington, namely ATACMS tactical ballistic missiles.

In response, the Russian president approved an updated nuclear doctrine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the use of Western non-nuclear missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russia could lead to a nuclear response.