Electricity transit from Russia to Kyrgyzstan via Kazakhstan increases 2.4 times

Electricity transit from Russia to Kyrgyzstan via Kazakhstan has increased 2.4 times. The CIS Electric Power Council reports.

In January 2025, the Electric Stations company imported 34.7 million kilowatt-hours from the Russian Inter RAO. It is noted that this volume is 20.3 million kilowatt-hours more than for the same period last year.

A volume of 35 million kilowatt-hours is enough to supply the entire Kyrgyzstan for about half a day in winter.

The primary factor determining the volume of imports is the capacity of Kazakhstan’s electrical networks, the statement says.