Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased

Kyrgyzstan became the only country where money transfers from Russia increased, RBC reports.

It is specified that money transfers from the Russian Federation increased only to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Data from the central banks of Kazakhstan, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan indicate that remittances from Russia to neighboring countries declined over the past 11 months.

The volume of transfers decreased:

  • To Armenia — by 13 percent ($3.2 billion in January — November 2024 compared to $3.6 billion in January — November 2023);
  • To Kazakhstan — by 44 percent in dollars, in tenge — by 43 percent;
  • To Georgia — by 65 percent.

The only country to which the volume of transfers increased was Kyrgyzstan (by 12 percent, to almost $2.6 billion).
