U.S. military aid supplies to Ukraine via Poland resumed

Foreign Minister of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski announced today that U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine via the Polish hub have resumed in the previous volume. Deputy Minister of Defense Pawel Zalewski also wrote about this on his social media account.

U.S. military aid supplies to Ukraine via the logistics hub at Rzeszow-Jasionka airport near the Polish-Ukrainian border have resumed, he said.

«U.S. arms supplies from the Polish logistics hub in Jasionka to Ukraine have resumed,» Pawel Zalewski said.

The U.S. has also resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

On March 11, delegations from the United States and Ukraine held talks in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). Following their talks, the Ukrainian side supported the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire. The Americans, in turn, announced the resumption of military aid and intelligence sharing.
