Russia welcomes signing of state border treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Russia welcomes signing of the state border treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on March 13. The website of the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

«The conclusion of this important document became possible thanks to the political will of the leaders of both states, the long-term painstaking work of government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the border.

The Russian side, in the spirit of alliance, has always provided political and diplomatic assistance to partners in Bishkek and Dushanbe in the interests of the final settlement of border issues.

There is no doubt that the implementation of the treaty will contribute to strengthening stability and security in the Central Asian region, and relations between Russia’s allies and strategic partners — Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan — will reach a new qualitative level,» the text says.

It was reported earlier that the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, signed an agreement on the state border between the two countries. Two checkpoints on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, closed since 2021, have resumed operation. Flights from Bishkek to Dushanbe and Khujand will also be launched on March 14.

Yesterday, the CSTO Secretariat issued a statement in connection with the settlement of the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization welcomes the signing of the agreement on the state border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan,» the text says.

The SCO also assessed the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on borders as a valuable contribution to peace.