13:35
USD 87.45
EUR 95.09
RUB 1.01
English

Russia welcomes signing of state border treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Russia welcomes signing of the state border treaty between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on March 13. The website of the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

«The conclusion of this important document became possible thanks to the political will of the leaders of both states, the long-term painstaking work of government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the border.

The Russian side, in the spirit of alliance, has always provided political and diplomatic assistance to partners in Bishkek and Dushanbe in the interests of the final settlement of border issues.

There is no doubt that the implementation of the treaty will contribute to strengthening stability and security in the Central Asian region, and relations between Russia’s allies and strategic partners — Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan — will reach a new qualitative level,» the text says.

It was reported earlier that the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, signed an agreement on the state border between the two countries. Two checkpoints on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, closed since 2021, have resumed operation. Flights from Bishkek to Dushanbe and Khujand will also be launched on March 14.

Yesterday, the CSTO Secretariat issued a statement in connection with the settlement of the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization welcomes the signing of the agreement on the state border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan,» the text says.

The SCO also assessed the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on borders as a valuable contribution to peace.
link: https://24.kg/english/322807/
views: 130
Print
Related
Turkey's MFA welcomes resolution of Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border issue
UN Chief congratulates Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on signing border agreement
Parliament to consider agreement on state border with Tajikistan on March 19
Emomali Rahmon invites deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh to visit Tajikistan
Regular flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to be resumed on March 23
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan to sign agreement on borders junction point
Number of bilateral documents signed following Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan talks
President announces resumption of flights between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Operation of checkpoints on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border resumed
Agreement on border signed between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
14 March, Friday
13:18
Punishment to be toughened: Fraud to be recognized as particularly serious crime Punishment to be toughened: Fraud to be recognized as p...
12:40
China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway
12:23
Environmental organizations urge development banks to save Central Asian rivers
12:08
Russia welcomes signing of state border treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
11:45
Kumtor modernizes drilling equipment