Kyrgyzstan reminds Russia about freedom of labor movement in EAEU

Kyrgyzstan reminded Russia about the freedom of movement of labor in the EAEU, as stipulated by the union’s treaty. The topic was discussed at a meeting of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Kubanychbek Bokontaev with the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vladislav Davankov. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties paid special attention to the issues of migration policy in connection with new legislative initiatives that came into force in Russia.

Kubanychbek Bokontaev noted that the Kyrgyz side is interested in preserving all benefits and preferences for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, provided by the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, especially in terms of freedom of movement of labor force.

The meeting participants voiced readiness to strengthen allied relations and strategic partnership, as well as to maintain constant working contacts between the states.