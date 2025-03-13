10:23
Ambassadors meet with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia in Bishkek

A meeting of the Russian Ambassadors to the Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan), Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Turkey took place in Bishkek, chaired by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

«The positive dynamics of the alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and the Central Asian states was noted. The situation in this region was analyzed in detail, including in the context of modern challenges and threats, as well as the influence of neighboring countries and extra-regional powers. The current tasks of interaction with Central Asian partners on regional and international platforms, primarily in the CIS, EAEU, CSTO and SCO, were considered,» the statement says.

Participants of the meeting also noted the development of trade and economic ties with the countries of the region and confirmed the focus on consistently promoting mutually beneficial cooperation.

Necessary recommendations for the future were formulated on all topics discussed.
