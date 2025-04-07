Kyrgyzstan becomes 2nd country in terms of number of labor migrants in Russia

Kyrgyzstan has become the second country in terms of the number of labor migrants in Russia. The First Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Gorovoy said at the plenary session of the IX St. Petersburg International Labor Forum.

«By the number of citizens who are engaged in labor, Kyrgyzstan came out for the first time in the history of new Russia to the second place,» he said.

According to Alexander Gorovoy, at the end of last year there were about 6.3 million foreigners in the Russian Federation, most of whom stayed in the country legally. Of this number, over 1.4 million people are citizens of Uzbekistan.