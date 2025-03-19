Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan meet with media leaders in Russia and China

Two Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan held meetings with heads of media organizations in Russia and China on the same day. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Ambassador Kubanychbek Bokontaev visited Mir Television and Radio Company in Russia and met with its Chairman Radik Batyrshin. The parties discussed cooperation in information exchange and media collaboration. They also agreed to intensify cooperation in covering the economic, investment, tourism and cultural potential of Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Aktilek Musaeva met with Fu Hua, the President of Xinhua News Agency. During the meeting, both sides expressed mutual interest in expanding media partnerships, including through the implementation of joint projects, the exchange of experience, and the organization of events aimed at strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between Kyrgyzstan and China.