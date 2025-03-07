13:58
USD 87.44
EUR 94.43
RUB 0.97
English

CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) may propose different options if there is a threat of sending European Union troops to Ukraine. The population of the EU might not support their governments’ decision to deploy forces to participate in the Ukrainian conflict. CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov voiced such opinion.

«This is not the first time that the deployment of military contingents to Ukraine has been discussed in European capitals. However, these contingents have not officially been sent yet. The reason is that such a move could create a dangerous situation on a regional scale. If such risks arise, the CSTO will be ready to offer various forms of assistance within the framework of the organization’s charter documents, and, of course, approved by all member states,» he stated.

According to Tasmagambetov, the EU population may not support their governments’ decision to send troops to Ukraine. Such a situation could become a burden on society, even if the contingents are not involved in offensive operations but serve in policing or monitoring roles.
link: https://24.kg/english/322052/
views: 224
Print
Related
Donald Trump orders suspension of military aid to Ukraine
70 natives of Kyrgyzstan killed in war in Ukraine — Azattyk investigation
European Commissioner for International Partnerships to visit Kyrgyzstan
U.S. not to lift sanctions against Russia until conflict in Ukraine is resolved
US-Russia talks on Ukraine to be held in Riyadh on February 18
President Sadyr Japarov meets with CSTO Secretary General
CSTO awards several officials of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to pay special attention to strengthening peacekeeping in CSTO
Ukrainian conflict: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone
Trump's peace plan for Ukraine could be revealed at Munich Security Conference
Popular
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan 30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan Civil aviation flight safety analyzed for the first time in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent Kazakhstan to increase rail freight tariff by 16 percent
7 March, Friday
13:03
Ambassador Duishonkul Chotonov presents credentials to President of Uzbekistan Ambassador Duishonkul Chotonov presents credentials to...
11:10
Hungary proposes to adapt its technologies to preserve Issyk-Kul Lake
10:39
Bishkek to host fair of socially significant goods
10:32
Mixed martial arts (MMA) included in Asian Games programme
10:24
CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine