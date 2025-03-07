CSTO to offer response options in case of EU troops deployment to Ukraine

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) may propose different options if there is a threat of sending European Union troops to Ukraine. The population of the EU might not support their governments’ decision to deploy forces to participate in the Ukrainian conflict. CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov voiced such opinion.

«This is not the first time that the deployment of military contingents to Ukraine has been discussed in European capitals. However, these contingents have not officially been sent yet. The reason is that such a move could create a dangerous situation on a regional scale. If such risks arise, the CSTO will be ready to offer various forms of assistance within the framework of the organization’s charter documents, and, of course, approved by all member states,» he stated.

According to Tasmagambetov, the EU population may not support their governments’ decision to send troops to Ukraine. Such a situation could become a burden on society, even if the contingents are not involved in offensive operations but serve in policing or monitoring roles.