Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Kyrgyz Republic Nicolas Faye presented copies of credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Aibek Moldogaziev.

The Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and expressed confidence that his work in this post would contribute to the further development of Kyrgyzstan-France relations.

In turn, Nicolas Faye noted that he would make every effort to further develop cooperation between the two countries and deepen mutually beneficial relations.

The parties exchanged views on current issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, and also discussed planned visits at the highest level.