Explosion rocks Russian consulate in Marseille (France)

An explosion occurred on the territory of the Russian consulate in Marseille, France. BFMTV reported.

According to TASS, three explosive devices were thrown onto the consulate grounds, one did not explode. No casualties have been reported.

The explosion happened around 8 a.m. on February 24. About 30 firefighters and police officers are currently at the scene. No information about potential victims has been released so far.

The 8th district of Marseille, where the Russian consulate is located, also hosts the diplomatic missions of Egypt, Tunisia, Armenia, and other countries.

Consul General Stanislav Oransky told reporters that the explosion occurred inside the consulate building.

Moscow is demanding from France to take comprehensive measures to investigate the incident, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.
