14:13
USD 86.77
EUR 95.38
RUB 1.03
English

Almost 5,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

The epidemiological situation regarding measles in Kyrgyzstan continues to cause concern. As of April 1, at least 4,872 cases have been registered in the country, including 8 deaths. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to the center, the disease can be prevented through vaccination.

«Measles is one of the most contagious viruses affecting people. It leads to hospitalization and even death due to complications (pneumonia, encephalitis, diarrhea, and dehydration). Measles can cause long-term, debilitating health complications such as blindness. It can also harm the immune system, «erasing» its memory of how to fight infections, making measles survivors vulnerable to other diseases,» the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis said.

Representatives of the center appeal to every parent: vaccination is not just a medical procedure, it is caring for the health of your child. «By vaccinating your child, you not only protect them, but also help protect other children in your circle, especially those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. We understand that vaccination safety issues may raise doubts. But it is important to remember that vaccination has undergone all the necessary scientific research and has proven its effectiveness,» the doctors added.

The center reminded that, in accordance with the Law «On Public Health» dated January 12, 2024, the absence of preventive vaccinations may entail the following consequences:

  • Temporary refusal to admit citizens to educational and health institutions;
  • Temporary restriction of access to the services of individual entrepreneurs providing educational services, in the event of mass infectious diseases or the threat of an epidemic;
  • Refusal to hire citizens for work associated with a high risk of infection.

Parents or legal representatives are responsible for refusal of preventive vaccination, which led to the development of a disease in a minor. These measures are aimed at protecting children’s health and public health in general, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis emphasized.

It should be noted that the law also provides for the right of citizens to refuse preventive vaccinations.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Education Lira Samykbaeva said that unvaccinated children would not be admitted to school.
link: https://24.kg/english/325104/
views: 81
Print
Related
Measles outbreak: Additional immunization campaign to be held in April
A third of infected with measles in Kyrgyzstan - children under 12 months old
Measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan: Imams involved in prevention efforts
Two measles deaths registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Measles situation in Kyrgyzstan remains acute
More than 200 new cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Three fatal cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2024
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 294,000 doses of measles vaccine
Measles incidence decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Measles incidence declines in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan enrolled in schools More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan enrolled in schools
Another section of Mederov Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs Another section of Mederov Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs
7 April, Monday
13:58
Almost 5,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025 Almost 5,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan sin...
13:47
Bishkek hosts chess tournament with prize fund of 300,000 soms
13:37
Two more roads to be widened in Osh city
12:38
Sadyr Japarov meets with well-known singer, businessman Emin Agalarov
12:28
Highest GDP growth rates recorded in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan