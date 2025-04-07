Almost 5,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

The epidemiological situation regarding measles in Kyrgyzstan continues to cause concern. As of April 1, at least 4,872 cases have been registered in the country, including 8 deaths. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis reported.

According to the center, the disease can be prevented through vaccination.

«Measles is one of the most contagious viruses affecting people. It leads to hospitalization and even death due to complications (pneumonia, encephalitis, diarrhea, and dehydration). Measles can cause long-term, debilitating health complications such as blindness. It can also harm the immune system, «erasing» its memory of how to fight infections, making measles survivors vulnerable to other diseases,» the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis said.

Representatives of the center appeal to every parent: vaccination is not just a medical procedure, it is caring for the health of your child. «By vaccinating your child, you not only protect them, but also help protect other children in your circle, especially those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. We understand that vaccination safety issues may raise doubts. But it is important to remember that vaccination has undergone all the necessary scientific research and has proven its effectiveness,» the doctors added.

The center reminded that, in accordance with the Law «On Public Health» dated January 12, 2024, the absence of preventive vaccinations may entail the following consequences:

Temporary refusal to admit citizens to educational and health institutions;

Temporary restriction of access to the services of individual entrepreneurs providing educational services, in the event of mass infectious diseases or the threat of an epidemic;

Refusal to hire citizens for work associated with a high risk of infection.

Parents or legal representatives are responsible for refusal of preventive vaccination, which led to the development of a disease in a minor. These measures are aimed at protecting children’s health and public health in general, the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis emphasized.

It should be noted that the law also provides for the right of citizens to refuse preventive vaccinations.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Education Lira Samykbaeva said that unvaccinated children would not be admitted to school.