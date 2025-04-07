What Botanical Garden in Bishkek will look like after reconstruction

The head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, shared on social media a preview of how the Enver Gareev Botanical Garden in Bishkek will look after its reconstruction.

He noted that, on the instructions of the head of state Sadyr Japarov, work has begun on repairing and restoring the Botanical Garden.

«This territory, which has remained unattended for many years, has unfortunately turned into a place with poor safety and a high crime rate. Recently, cases of detecting wild animals, including jackals, have been recorded in this area. Now these gardens will be given attention, and the area around them will be put in order. Fences will be removed, a lighting system will be installed, sidewalks will be renovated, and safe and comfortable conditions for walks and recreation for residents and visitors of the city will be created,» Kanybek Tumanbaev wrote.

The Botanical Garden in Bishkek is one of the largest in Central Asia in terms of area and diversity of plant collections. In 2025, it was granted the status of a specially protected natural area. However, its current condition is discouraging: the irrigation system is damaged, plants are withering, and pathways are overgrown with weeds.