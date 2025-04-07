14:12
USD 86.77
EUR 95.38
RUB 1.03
English

Bishkek hosts chess tournament with prize fund of 300,000 soms

Bishkek hosted N-Group Chess Cup 2025 for amateurs on April 6. Its organizers informed 24.kg news agency.

The competition was held in the format of a team blitz tournament in three categories. In addition to chess players, bloggers, journalists, public figures and representatives of construction companies also participated in the tournament.

According to the organizers, the main goal of the competition was to popularize the chess and draw attention to intellectual sports for the younger generation.

More than 100 people took part in the tournament, which lasted about five hours.

In each category, the winners were awarded cups, medals and cash prizes. The first place was awarded 50,000 soms, the second — 30,000 and the third — 20,000 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/325103/
views: 89
Print
Related
Chess champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Chess Championship among disabled people
Convicts from Kyrgyzstan participate in Intercontinental Chess Tournament
FIDE disapproves Kyrgyz Chess Federation’s proposal to lift restrictions on RF
Aida Salyanova's daughter becomes world vice-champion in rapid chess
Tax Service Chairman appointed Vice President of Kyrgyz Chess Union
Chess players from Kyrgyzstan take 2nd place at Games of Young Compatriots
Kyrgyzstani wins silver in chess among head judges at Asian Games
Kyrgyzstani takes first place at World Amateur Chess Championship
Chess tournament for players with disabilities to be held in Bishkek
Popular
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan enrolled in schools More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan enrolled in schools
Another section of Mederov Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs Another section of Mederov Street in Bishkek to be closed for repairs
7 April, Monday
13:58
Almost 5,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025 Almost 5,000 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan sin...
13:47
Bishkek hosts chess tournament with prize fund of 300,000 soms
13:37
Two more roads to be widened in Osh city
12:38
Sadyr Japarov meets with well-known singer, businessman Emin Agalarov
12:28
Highest GDP growth rates recorded in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan