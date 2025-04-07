Bishkek hosts chess tournament with prize fund of 300,000 soms

Bishkek hosted N-Group Chess Cup 2025 for amateurs on April 6. Its organizers informed 24.kg news agency.

The competition was held in the format of a team blitz tournament in three categories. In addition to chess players, bloggers, journalists, public figures and representatives of construction companies also participated in the tournament.

According to the organizers, the main goal of the competition was to popularize the chess and draw attention to intellectual sports for the younger generation.

More than 100 people took part in the tournament, which lasted about five hours.

In each category, the winners were awarded cups, medals and cash prizes. The first place was awarded 50,000 soms, the second — 30,000 and the third — 20,000 soms.