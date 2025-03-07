Ambassador Duishonkul Chotonov presents credentials to President of Uzbekistan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Uzbekistan Duishonkul Chotonov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on March 6.

The President of Uzbekistan congratulated the Ambassador on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan, and also particularly noted the high level of comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the successful implementation of joint projects in the trade, economic and cultural spheres, and important interstate initiatives in the field of transport and infrastructure.

The head of Uzbekistan emphasized the importance of further ensuring the effectiveness of the Intergovernmental and Interparliamentary Commissions, the Interregional Forum and the Business Council.

In turn, the Ambassador emphasized that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the further development of comprehensive cooperation with Uzbekistan and expressed readiness to actively interact with the presidential team to achieve practical results.

On March 31, the first ever trilateral summit with the participation of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will be held in Khujand. It is noted that the leaders of the three countries will discuss key issues of cooperation aimed at ensuring security, stability and prosperity in Central Asia.