Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people

An unknown person threw a grenade into Aksehir bar in the Olympic Village in the French city of Grenoble. The local media reported.

The explosion occurred at 8.15 p.m. in southern Grenoble, injuring 12 people, six of whom are in critical condition. According to firefighters who arrived at the scene, the blast was «criminal, not accidental.»

François Touret de Coucy, Deputy Prosecutor of Grenoble, stated that an individual had thrown the grenade, adding that the incident might be linked to drug trafficking. He later revealed that the perpetrator also had a Kalashnikov rifle, but did not use it.

Grenoble Mayor Éric Piolle reacted to the incident on X social media platform: «I condemn in the strongest terms the criminal act of unprecedented violence that took place in a business in the Olympic Village area. I thank the rescuers for their quick intervention.»

Drug gangsterism in Grenoble

According to the British magazine The Spectator, drug trafficking has been going on in Grenoble for several decades due to its proximity to the port city of Marseille and the Italian border. It is noted that in 2024, violence increased sharply, with at least 19 shootouts between rival cartels.
