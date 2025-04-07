More than 265 tons of garbage collected during cleanup in Bishkek over weekend

More than 265 tons of garbage were collected during a citywide cleanup in Bishkek over the weekend, the Bishkek City Hall reported.

A two-month campaign for improvement of urban improvement, sanitation, and greening is ongoing in the capital. More than 30,000 people took part in the cleanup.

A total of 1,146 organizations participated in the event, and over 265 tons of waste were collected.

Over the weekend, 385 saplings were planted, 580 trees were trimmed, nearly 27 kilometers of irrigation canals were cleaned, and 70 tons of construction and inert waste were removed from the city.

According to the municipal inspection, three out of the 580 assigned organizations ignored the cleanup event and will face administrative measures.