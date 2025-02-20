12:14
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz discusses employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in France

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyk Sher-Niyaz met with the Director of the Political Department Brice Roquefeuil at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of further deepening of cooperation in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Special attention was paid to strengthening economic cooperation, including projects in the fields of energy, renewable energy and tourism.

Sadyk Sher-Niyaz and Brice Roquefeuil touched upon the issue of employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in France for seasonal work, taking into account successful examples in this field with other European countries.

It is noted that the Minister of Foreign Trade of France will visit Kyrgyzstan in May. A Kyrgyz-French Business Forum is planned in Bishkek.

The parties also discussed issues of attracting French investment to the Kyrgyz Republic, including within the framework of the implementation of the project for the construction of Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower station and the development of Three Peaks ski resort.
