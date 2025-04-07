245 purebred horses imported to Kyrgyzstan

At least 245 purebred horses have been imported to Kyrgyzstan as of March 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In order to increase livestock productivity, about 800-900 purebred horses are reportedly imported to the republic from European countries and the United States every year.

«This process makes a significant contribution to improving the breed qualities of the local livestock, helping to increase its genetic potential and overall productivity,» the statement says.

According to the ministry, specialists are conducting a thorough expert assessment of the breeding value of horses imported from abroad. The cost of purebred horses is not specified.