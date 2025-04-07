15:44
USD 86.77
EUR 95.38
RUB 1.03
English

245 purebred horses imported to Kyrgyzstan

At least 245 purebred horses have been imported to Kyrgyzstan as of March 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In order to increase livestock productivity, about 800-900 purebred horses are reportedly imported to the republic from European countries and the United States every year.

«This process makes a significant contribution to improving the breed qualities of the local livestock, helping to increase its genetic potential and overall productivity,» the statement says.

According to the ministry, specialists are conducting a thorough expert assessment of the breeding value of horses imported from abroad. The cost of purebred horses is not specified.
link: https://24.kg/english/325112/
views: 158
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on livestock export
Bashkortostan almost triples horse exports to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 100,000 heads of livestock for 5 months
Ministry urges farmers to switch to breeding highly productive livestock
11 livestock markets temporarily closed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan starts providing loans to increase livestock number
Kyrgyz farmers to be able to export livestock from early July
Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan initiates ban on export of livestock and meat
Kyrgyz farmers focus on livestock breeding
Popular
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
More than 265 tons of garbage collected during cleanup in Bishkek over weekend More than 265 tons of garbage collected during cleanup in Bishkek over weekend
7 April, Monday
15:09
What Botanical Garden in Bishkek will look like after reconstruction What Botanical Garden in Bishkek will look like after r...
15:00
Energy Ministry proposes to increase heating tariffs from June 2025
14:42
Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed
14:35
245 purebred horses imported to Kyrgyzstan
14:25
Bishkek to host fair for clothing manufacturers and retailers