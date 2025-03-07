19:46
Young violinist from Kyrgyzstan to participate in Patrimoine Musical Festival

11-year-old violinist Naima Rakhimzhanova from Kyrgyzstan will take part in Patrimoine Musical (Musical Heritage) International Music Festival, which will be held on March 7, 2025 at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

According to Elita Sultanalieva, Executive Director of the Musical Heritage Festival at UNESCO, Naima’s journey to the festival was challenging — she was twice denied a visa to Paris.

«Despite this, with the support of the festival organizers, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in France, and the personal assistance of the French Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Mr.Nicolas Faye, she obtained her visa and will be able to represent the Kyrgyz Republic among other talented musicians from around the world, including Russia, Venezuela, Ireland, Malaysia, and other countries,» Elita Sultanalieva said.

The festival is organized by AityshFrance Association with the support of the Permanent Delegation of Kyrgyzstan to UNESCO and is aimed at promoting young performers and developing intercultural dialogue. The festival’s guest of honor will be the world-renowned violinist Daniel Lozakovich.

The Patrimoine Musical International Festival at UNESCO was initiated by its founders: filmmaker and Kyrgyz Ambassador to France Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, Consul of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in France Jyldyz Akmatova, and the festival’s Executive Director, President of the Kyrgyz diaspora in France, Elita Sultanalieva.
