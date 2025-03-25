21:33
USD 86.47
EUR 93.31
RUB 1.03
English

Kyrgyzstan and France hold political consultations in Paris

Kyrgyz-French political consultations were held on March 24 in Paris at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov and Director of the Political Department in the rank of Deputy Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of FranceBrice Roquefeuil. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues of international and regional security. Particular attention was paid to energy, agriculture, digital technologies and attracting French investment in the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Kyrgyz side reaffirmed the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to the President of France Emmanuel Macron to visit Kyrgyzstan. The meeting participants also expressed interest in expanding cultural and educational programs.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to further deepen Kyrgyz-French interaction and agreed to continue constructive dialogue on all discussed issues.
link: https://24.kg/english/323880/
views: 221
Print
Related
Young violinist from Kyrgyzstan to participate in Patrimoine Musical Festival
Explosion rocks Russian consulate in Marseille (France)
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz discusses employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in France
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
Grenade explosion in French bar injures 12 people
France's new government resigns after less than three months in office
French Premiere Festival to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
France opens doors for Kyrgyzstan at IFTM 2024 exhibition
New French Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan starts his diplomatic mission
New French Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan presents copies of credentials
Popular
World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan
RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek
Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek
25 March, Tuesday
20:52
Chairman of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded Chairman of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reprimanded
19:25
Active member of organized crime group and his supporters detained
17:42
110 people killed in road accidents in Kyrgyzstan for three months
17:32
Kyrgyzstan and France hold political consultations in Paris
17:22
Kyrgyzstanis to pay more for electricity starting from May