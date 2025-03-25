Kyrgyzstan and France hold political consultations in Paris

Kyrgyz-French political consultations were held on March 24 in Paris at the level of Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov and Director of the Political Department in the rank of Deputy Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of FranceBrice Roquefeuil. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues of international and regional security. Particular attention was paid to energy, agriculture, digital technologies and attracting French investment in the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Kyrgyz side reaffirmed the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to the President of France Emmanuel Macron to visit Kyrgyzstan. The meeting participants also expressed interest in expanding cultural and educational programs.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed readiness to further deepen Kyrgyz-French interaction and agreed to continue constructive dialogue on all discussed issues.